Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs PD responds to shots fired call in 100 block of Bonfoy Avenue

Colorado Springs Police
Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Colorado Spring Police Cruiser
Colorado Springs Police
Posted at 7:54 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 09:54:46-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to calls regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Bonfoy Ave.

The department started receiving calls at 12:03 a.m. on Monday from an apartment building about neighbors hearing a disturbance and shots being fired.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a disturbance between neighbors which resulted in shots being fired by two people.

Officers are working to identify everyone involved at this time and no arrests have been made.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation