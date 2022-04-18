Colorado Springs PD responds to shots fired call in 100 block of Bonfoy Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to calls regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Bonfoy Ave.

The department started receiving calls at 12:03 a.m. on Monday from an apartment building about neighbors hearing a disturbance and shots being fired.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a disturbance between neighbors which resulted in shots being fired by two people.

Officers are working to identify everyone involved at this time and no arrests have been made.

