Colorado Springs pastor, music teacher arrested on sexual exploitation of child

COLORADO SPRINGS — An arrest was made of Jonathan Shaheen, a former Colorado Springs church pastor and music teacher, on the charge of sexual exploitation of a child by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit on Thursday.

The CSPD ICAC unit was contacted on Wednesday by the Colorado Springs FBI office with information about Shaheen and his communications with a couple in New Mexico who were said to be exploiting children, according to CSPD.

The 30-year-old was arrested on the 5200 block of Stirrup Point.

News5 is currently working to learn more about this incident. Our staff will update this article as we learn more.

