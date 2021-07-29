Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Parks Dept. seeks public input on parks services

items.[0].image.alt
James Martinez
Red Rock Canyon Open Space James Martinez 3.jpg
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:58:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Parks Department wants your opinion on the city's parks and rec services.

The department wants to know which services and spaces you value the most.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and you will be entered into a drawing to win a family pack to visit the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitors Center.

"We really would like to hear back from the community in terms of you know what they love, but also what else they would they like to see or what is problematic for them or creates an accessibility issue for them in order to experience our sites and our programs, our facilities," Kim King with the Department said.

The deadline to complete the survey is 5 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

You can find the survey here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News5 App Streaming - small

KOAA News5 Streaming