Colorado Springs Parks Dept. seeks public input on parks services

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Parks Department wants your opinion on the city's parks and rec services.

The department wants to know which services and spaces you value the most.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and you will be entered into a drawing to win a family pack to visit the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitors Center.

"We really would like to hear back from the community in terms of you know what they love, but also what else they would they like to see or what is problematic for them or creates an accessibility issue for them in order to experience our sites and our programs, our facilities," Kim King with the Department said.

The deadline to complete the survey is 5 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

You can find the survey here.