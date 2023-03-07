Colorado Springs Parking Finder is here!

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs launched a new tool Tuesday, to better assist residents to find parking spots downtown.

The online tool is called "Parking Finder" and is an online tool to help residents, commuters, and visitors locate various forms of available parking in Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City.

You can use Parking Finder Here.

Parking Finder was developed in partnership with the City of Colorado Springs and Modii, which is a company focusing on creating smart mobility solutions and helped create the website with the city.

“The new Parking Finder tool directly addresses the challenges users can face in locating available parking,” said Scott Lee, the City’s Parking Enterprise Director. “The convenience of this tool puts parking availability in an easy-to-use format for all our users, no matter their parking needs.”

Parking Finder can also be used to select options for the various forms of parking, as well as where to find alternative forms of transportation through the Pike Ride Hub and Zeb Shuttles.

The tool will also tell users what the hourly rate of parking costs there, the availability of EV charging stations, a link to the City’s ParkMobile payment service, and special event parking fees.

____

