Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

SATURDAY OIS.jpg
KOAA
SATURDAY OIS.jpg
SATURDAY OIS (1).jpg
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 08:25:42-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — At approximately 10:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to 4200 Deerfield Hills Road due to reports of a disturbance.

According to CSPD, upon arriving they found an armed man who was "behaving in a suicidal manner".

When CSPD arrived, the man fired a round and the other occupants of the home fled.

The man then fired off several more shots into the neighborhood.

CSPD officers on the scene called for tactical backup.

Before backup arrived, the man exited the home and officers tried to talk him down.

The man did not respond and instead pointed his weapon at the officers.

At this point, at least one officer opened fire.

The man was later taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other civilians were injured as a result of this incident. No officers were injured.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App