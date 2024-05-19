Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS — At approximately 10:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to 4200 Deerfield Hills Road due to reports of a disturbance.

According to CSPD, upon arriving they found an armed man who was "behaving in a suicidal manner".

When CSPD arrived, the man fired a round and the other occupants of the home fled.

The man then fired off several more shots into the neighborhood.

CSPD officers on the scene called for tactical backup.

Before backup arrived, the man exited the home and officers tried to talk him down.

The man did not respond and instead pointed his weapon at the officers.

At this point, at least one officer opened fire.

The man was later taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other civilians were injured as a result of this incident. No officers were injured.

