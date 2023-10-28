Watch Now
Colorado Springs officer injured after falling 30 feet at Red Rock Canyon

Posted at 6:32 PM, Oct 27, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department says an officer sustained injuries after trying to arrest a wanted individual in Red Rock Canyon Open Space on Friday.

According to the CSPD Blotter, the officer spoke to an individual before attempting to take them into custody. A struggle between the officer and the wanted individual ensued before both the officer and the wanted person lost their footing falling down about 30' into a part of the canyon.

The suspect ran away following the fall and due to an injury, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to perform a high-angle rescue and help the injured officer get to safety. The officer was taken to a local hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

At of this time, there is no information about the suspect that the officer was looking for.
