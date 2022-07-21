COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mountain Metro Transit has announced it will be offering free bus rides to all passengers throughout the month of August.

It's a part of their Zero Fair for Better Air initiative. The free fares will be paid for by a Senate bill passed in May. It aims to lower ozone levels across the state.

August is one of the worst months for ozone emissions. The Mountain Metro Transit hopes to get people out of their cars and introduce them to public transportation.

"Campaigns like this can really help enhance the level of our services, and show to our customers and people who want to ride what transit can do", says Transit Planning Supervisor Brian Vitulli.

If you bought a pre-paid pass through the month of August, you'll still get free transportation but won't be able to get a refund. Officials say this will only happen over two weeks.

"With air quality issues in the Summer due to ozone, and a campaign to encourage free trips on transit, it's a win-win for everyone", says Vitulli.

_____

