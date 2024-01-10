Colorado Springs nonprofit receives grant to help educate students in science

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The local nonprofit BSCS Science Learning is getting a $4 million research grant from the Department of Education.

The grant will go towards studying a new middle school science program called OpenSciEd, which is a three-year program that focuses on puzzles and problem solving to educate students in science.

BSCS is partnering with both Southern University and American Institutes for Research.

"We're going to be able to collect the rigorous, empirical evidence that we need in order to understand exactly how OpenSciEd is functioning in classrooms and understand how to support implementation particularly for communities that have traditionally been underserved in science," said Dr. Zoe Buck Bracey, a Senior Science Educator with BSCS Science Learning.

The study will begin this month and run until 2029.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.