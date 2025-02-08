Colorado Springs native and Army veteran Edwin Beck turned 100 years old

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs native and veteran turned 100 years old today.

U.S. Army Master Sergeant Edwin Beck served in both World War Two and the Korean War.

During World War Two, he and other members of his unit were captured and imprisoned in a German POW camp for 6 months.

A celebration was held today at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veteran Affairs clinic where he was surrounded by family and friends.

He was awarded a framed certificate and ceremonial coin.

Beck says "I guess I'm lucky. I got children and grandchildren, and I got a lot of friends. The man upstairs has something planned for me yet, and when I completed my mission, he'll call me."

After serving in the military, Beck now works to provide PTSD and suicide prevention awareness.





