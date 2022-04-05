Colorado Springs motorcyclist hit by car, suffers life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police closed down the intersection of Jet wing and South Hancock Expressway after a car hit a motorcycle and caused life threatening injuries.

The motorcycle was going east on Hancock Expressway when a car turning left onto Jetwing hit the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was thrown from the bike.

The rider was then transported to the hospital.

The Colorado Springs Major Crash Team responded to the crash and are investigating.

This is a developing news story, check back later for updates.

