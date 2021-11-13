Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs mobile home neighborhood under a shelter-in-place

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:23 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 19:23:33-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday evening a shelter-in-place was put out for the Canterbury Mobile Home Park near Powers and Hancock.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, it was ordered due to police trying to make contact with a suspect who was involved in a disturbance earlier in the day.

CSPD could not tell News 5 what the disturbance was but they said that the disturbance did not happen at the mobile home neighborhood.

As of 5:00 p.m., the shelter-in-place was still in effect.

This is a developing story.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards