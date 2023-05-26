Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election results certified, Mobolade to be sworn in on June 6th

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs certified the Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election Friday. City Clerk, Sarah B. Johnson, and Mayor John Suthers certified the results Friday.

The final unofficial results came on Wednesday evening and can be viewed here.

As it stands Yemi Mobolade still leads the race with 71,491 votes and 58% of the vote. Williams ended the race with 52,812 votes and only 42% of the vote.

Mobolade will be sworn in as Colorado Springs' next mayor on June 6th on the south side of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at 10 a.m.

