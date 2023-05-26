Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election results certified, Mobolade to be sworn in on June 6th

Mobolade family Medium.jpeg
KOAA 5
Mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade, his wife Abbey and their three young children celebrate his election night success.
Mobolade family Medium.jpeg
Posted at 3:28 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 18:02:12-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs certified the Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election Friday. City Clerk, Sarah B. Johnson, and Mayor John Suthers certified the results Friday.

The final unofficial results came on Wednesday evening and can be viewed here.

As it stands Yemi Mobolade still leads the race with 71,491 votes and 58% of the vote. Williams ended the race with 52,812 votes and only 42% of the vote.

Mobolade will be sworn in as Colorado Springs' next mayor on June 6th on the south side of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at 10 a.m.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing