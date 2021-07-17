Colorado Springs Mayor sends-off Olympic athletes headed to Tokyo

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday morning, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, along with his wife, went to the Colorado Springs airport to help send off members of Team U.S.A. on their way to Tokyo.

The Mayor met with U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team athletes, coaches and staff. The 21-member group that left Colorado Springs will meet up with the rest of the team in Chicago before boarding a final flight to Japan.

.@USAWrestling is officially Tokyo-bound! 🇺🇸🔜🇯🇵@MayorofCOS helped send-off athletes, coaches and staff of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team this morning at the @COSAirport.✈️



Go @TeamUSA! #OlympicCityUSA pic.twitter.com/tiu08RGfds — Colorado Springs - Olympic City USA (@OlympicCityUSA) July 17, 2021

All of the wrestlers have been training in Colorado Springs at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center over the last few months and have local ties to the Pikes Peak region.

News 5 has covered several of the athletes' Olympic journeys in the run-up to the summer games. Some of the athletes' bios are listed below.

Adeline Gray : a 2016 Olympian and five-time world champion who is originally from Denver, has lived in Colorado Springs for the last year. The wrestler says her father was a wrestling coach and he helped to inspire her to pursue a career that many young girls weren’t trying at that time. She will be joined by 2018 world silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt, 2019 world champion Jacarra Winchester , and 2019 world champion Tamyra Mensah Stoc k, who were living and training in Colorado Springs.

: a 2016 Olympian and five-time world champion who is originally from Denver, has lived in Colorado Springs for the last year. The wrestler says her father was a wrestling coach and he helped to inspire her to pursue a career that many young girls weren’t trying at that time. She will be joined by 2018 world silver medalist 2019 world champion , and 2019 world champion k, who were living and training in Colorado Springs. Sgt. Ildar Hafizov and Spc. Alejandro Sancho : Are currently stationed at Fort Carson, where they are soldier-athletes in the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program.

: Are currently stationed at Fort Carson, where they are soldier-athletes in the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program. G’Angelo Hancock: will wrestle in the 97kg Greco-Roman event, was born in Fountain, Colorado, and graduated from Fountain-Fort Carson High School in 2015.

