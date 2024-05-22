Colorado Springs Mayor addresses public safety concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs has jumped from U.S. News and World Report's ninth most desirable place to live to the third.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade says it has a lot to do with our scenic views, growing economy, and how people look at public safety.

"...public perception is everything," said Mayor Mobolade. "It's how people feel when they drive around, the general sentiment, asking if they feel safe."

Colorado Springs Police say there's been 15 homicides so far this year. That's nearly double the 8 homicides from this time last year. He hopes nonprofits and a growing police force can help that.

"The public safety needs and landscape have changed," said Mayor Mobolade.

"I mean, the thing about it is the community can get worse if somebody doesn't do anything about it," said Jennifer Smith, Co-Founder of One Body Ent.

The Men of Influence (MOI) and Women of Impact (WOI) are part of a nonprofit working to help by talking with gangs, giving resources to people in need, and mentoring at-risk youth.

"Our whole thing is interrupting, to get it going, to make sure somebody understands we can get it done when we all come together," said Smith.

Mayor Mobolade also hopes a growing police force can help the issue, adding 64 more officers this month alone, bringing the department just 20 officers away from being fully staffed.

"That's a big deal, and that will make a difference with our response time," said Mayor Mobolade.

Mayor Mobolade praises the work of MOI and WOI in the community, looking to give them an opportunity for more funding in the future.

