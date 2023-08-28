Colorado Springs math teacher looks for state funding to help catch up students grade-levels behind

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every K-12 public school teacher in Colorado can get project supplies paid for by the state.

The Department of Education set aside $11 million to help students catch up on learning that was lost during the pandemic.

Teachers can get up to $1,000 for materials. You can apply online here while supplies last.

Funding includes social-emotional or mental health support materials.

"Everyone needs to take advantage of the opportunity and don't leave that money on the table because we know schools can always use more resources," said Mary Scott.

Mary Scott, a Harrison School District 2 middle school math teacher said it's very needed as many students are grade levels behind.

"Fractions decimals that were taught during the pandemic years, a lot of my middle school students struggle with," said Mary Scott.

Scott said a lot of school supplies come out of her own pocket, so she's thankful the CDE is stepping up.

"Having that funding available so teachers don’t feel hamstrung by their budget and say, 'gosh I know this is something that I know will help my kids,'" said Scott.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.