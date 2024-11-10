Colorado Springs marijuana ordinance 2D results flipped over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Updated election results from El Paso County show that there has been a flip in numbers for Colorado Springs Ballot Question 2D, which would ban recreational marijuana sales.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office released unofficial results on Saturday at 6 p.m., which shows that ballot issue 2D has 49.5 percent for "Yes/For" and 50.5 percent for "No/Against."

If this question were to pass, then recreational marijuana would be prohibited in Colorado Springs. However, the current numbers show that this may not be the case.

Legalizing recreational marijuana was also proposed on the ballot in 2022, but was shot down by voters.

Ballot Question 300 could determine if medical marijuana dispensaries would be allowed to also sell recreational products.

Currently, the "Yes/For" votes are over 20,000 ahead of the "No/Against" votes.

With these current numbers, recreational marijuana sales could potentially be legal in the future in Colorado Springs.





