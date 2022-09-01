Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Nathaniel Corser a 23-year-old Colorado Springs man has pleaded guilty to the Distribution of Fentanyl resulting in death.

Police say Corser was involved in the death of a 19-year-old man to who Corser sold fentanyl-laced pills on July, 4th, 2021. The 19-year-old man that purchased the pills was later found dead by his Aunt on July 5th in his room.

The El Paso County Coroners' office after an autopsy ruled his death as a result of fentanyl intoxication on July 6, 2021.

Corser was contacted a few days later by a Colorado Springs Police Detective using the deceased man's phone to schedule another purchase of the pills referred to by Corser and the deceased man as "30s".

After the transaction, the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Crime Lab tested and determined the "30s" contained fentanyl.

It was at this point CSPD obtained a warrant for the search of Mr. Corser's residence, where they discovered, 1,089 pills of 30mg morphine sulfate pills packaged in 13 small zip-top baggies with crosses on them, 108 200 mcg fentanyl buccal tablets in the manufacturer’s packaging, two blue tablets with “M” and “30” imprinted on them which contained fentanyl, one loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun, and a second loaded 9mm magazine.

Judge Daniel D. Domenico was in charge of the plea hearing and will sentence Mr.Corser on December 20, 2022. Corser will be facing a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison.

