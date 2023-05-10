Colorado Springs man found guilty in deadly DUI crash in August of 2022

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A Douglas County Jury found 25-year-old Ricky Avalos-Trujillo of Colorado Springs guilty of his involvement in a crash that killed two high schoolers in August of 2022.

According to the investigation, Trujillo was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the I-25 frontage road near Castle Rock when he crashed into a truck carrying four teenagers.

The collision killed two 17-year-olds, later identified by the coroner as Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy.

Trujillo was questioned by Colorado State Patrol at the scene of the crash where he said he fell asleep at the wheel. After State Troopers noticed signs of alcohol consumption, a blood test revealed Trujillo to have a blood alcohol concentration of .091 and a marijuana (THC) level of 7.7ng (nanograms) in his system.

“While the defendant admitted to consuming alcohol prior to this crash, he failed to take responsibility for his actions that night,” Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger said. “Parents should never have to bury their children and this defendant robbed two families of getting to see their child graduate high school and start their career.”

Avalos-Trujillo was charged and convicted of the following offenses:



Vehicular Homicide-DUI (Class 3 Felony) (2 counts)

Vehicular Assault-DUI (Class 4 Felony)

Careless Driving Resulting in Injury (Class 1 Traffic Offense) (2 counts)

Careless Driving Resulting in Death (Class 1 Traffic Offense) (2 counts)

Trujillo faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. His sentencing is set for July 14th.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.