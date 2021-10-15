Watch
Colorado Springs man charged with distributing fentanyl that caused a death

Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Posted at 10:48 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 12:48:52-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A federal grand jury indicted Nathaniel Corser, 21, with charges of distirbuting fentanyl which resulted in death, dealing fentanyl near a school, possessing morphine with intent to distribute near a school, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Mr. Corsier was read these charges at his initial court appearance at the U.S. District Court in Denver on October 12th.

He is scheduled to appear in court today for his arraignment, discovery, and detention hearing.

If convicted, Corser faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.
_____

