Colorado Springs man arrested on accusations of attacking officers during January 6th riot

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested for his alleged actions during the January 6th insurrection.

According to the Department of Justice 49-year-old Jonathan Grace was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Denver on a felony charge and misdemeanor charges related to his alleged involvement during the January 6th insurrection.

Grace is charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds to name a few.

According to court documents Grace was one of the many individuals that engaged in violence attacking capital police on the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Click here for more details on the arrest of Jonothan Grace.

