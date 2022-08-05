Colorado Springs man arrested for human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Thirty-eight-year-old Jordan Jago has been arrested in Colorado Springs for the human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude and several other felony sexual offenses involving a minor.

Members of the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division made the arrest on Tuesday.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, Jago contacted an undercover detective on social media that was assigned to MVNI and was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Jago paid for the 14-year-old to travel from her alleged home city to his residence in Colorado Springs.

Jago also helped the undercover detective to set up an OnlyFans account to post sexually explicit content and said he would help set prices for her content on the platform.

Police say in addition to human trafficking, Jago also intended to have intercourse with the teen when she came to his residence.

Human Trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude is a class two felony offense.

CSPD wants to remind parents to monitor their child's social media accounts to prevent online predators from victimizing minors.

_____

