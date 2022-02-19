Colorado Springs man appears in court after his dog kills neighbor's dog

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman named Laura Foy says her dog was killed by her neighbor's dog.

Mark Geist appeared in court on Friday and is facing three counts of owning a dangerous dog causing injury or death to an animal.

Foy was the owner of a 2-year old Maltese and mini Poodle ix named Jagger.

Foy works from home and said she noticed Geist in her backyard last Monday.

She said at first she didn't think anything of it and continued working, but then she says she noticed he was still there a half-hour later and went to go ask what he was doing. He told her that "my dog got your dog." Foy told News 5 she started "freaking out," when she realized what happened.

According to the affidavit, Geist said that only one of his dogs was involved in the attack.

According to Animal Law Enforcement, Geist owns five dogs. Officers got a warrant to impound three of them last week. On Friday a judge allowed two of the dogs to return home while the case plays out. However, they must remain in an enclosure in Geist's yard, the third dog will not be returned until the enclosure is inspected.

Geist's next court date will be on March 29.

