COLORADO SPRINGS — We are learning more about the December arrest of a Colorado Springs man accused of pimping and human trafficking.

News5 obtained the probable cause affidavit into the months-long investigation of 39-year-old LuTure Evans. Police say Evans used social media to recruit multiple women for prostitution in Colorado.

Evans allegedly operated out of Colorado and in other states including California where police say he found some of his alleged victims.

Court documents reveal a pattern of Evans booking hotel rooms, including several in Colorado Springs, and then leaving the victims in the rooms to answer ads placed on known prostitution websites.

Police say they found multiple cell phones at Evans' home which they say he used to manage the ads and negotiate the terms of the meetups.

The accusations date back several years and involved multiple women.

Evans is also accused of using manipulation, threats, and in some cases physical violence to keep the victims complying. Evans was arrested on December 21. He is currently out on bond and is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 2.

In full transparency to our viewers, we want to let you know, Evans is married to the daughter of a station employee. Per our journalism ethics policy, the employee involved will not participate in the reporting of this story editorially or on any platforms.

