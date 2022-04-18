Colorado Springs launches anti-littering initiative

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor Suthers announced Monday a new initiative that is looking to tackle litter around Colorado Springs, called "Keep it Clean COS."

The initiative is made up of 3 components.

First, the city is using $2.7 million in excess revenue to purchase sweet sweepers and vacuum trucks, and to add more manpower to the city staff to remove trash from public areas, including roads and medians.

Adding to that is a challenge for residential and commercial properties to keep their premises clean, and a new city award, the “Keep It Clean COS Spirit of the Springs Award,” which will be given to a resident or volunteer organization each year that has made a significant contribution to keeping the city clean.

If you've ever wanted to name a street sweeper, the city has an opportunity for you. To celebrate their arrival, the city is asking residents to submit names for one of the new street sweepers, which can be done on the campaign's website.

The campaign website also features a nomination form for the yearly award, community events, and a place where you can report trash and litter to the city, among other things.

Mayor Suthers hopes that Colorado Springs residents will join him in his "obsessive dislike for litter" in this campaign.

