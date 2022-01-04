Colorado Springs King Soopers workers vote to strike

COLORADO — King Soopers union workers in Colorado Springs have joined Denver and Boulder in a strike over what they’re calling unfair labor practices.

According to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents approximately 17,000 grocery workers from Kroger/King Soopers, the employees voted to strike because the company is trying to “prevent workers from securing a new contract advancing wages, health and retirement benefits.”

UFCW Local 7 announced on their Twitter that 95 percent of Colorado Springs Retail voted to strike and 97 percent of Colorado Springs meat voted to strike.

🚨Please continue to report to work until advised by the Union 🚨https://t.co/0aJUBIWxuS pic.twitter.com/WcNO5aogvT — UFCW Local 7 (@UFCW_7) January 4, 2022

In northern Colorado, 98 percent of Denver retail workers, 97 percent of Denver meat workers, 100 percent of Boulder meat workers, 100 percent of Broomfield meat and retail workers, and 100 percent of Parker meat workers voted to strike.

The vote to strike comes after Local 7 filed a lawsuit against King Soopers last week, claiming a breach of contract over hiring vendors in the stores to perform work done by Local 7 members, with vendor employees being paid more than many King Soopers employees.

King Soopers employees will remain at work at least through the end of their current agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8.

