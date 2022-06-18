Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival kicks off at America the Beautiful the Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is kicking off its three day Juneteenth festival at America the Beautiful Park.

The celebration is free, and open to the public.

"Juneteenth is a way to bring everyone together to remember our history," said Sonya Molet.

It may not be the most pleasant history, but Black people like Mole embrace it.

"It is so important to know the past to move into the future," said Molet.

Growing in the 60s near New Orleans— Molet didn't get the chance to celebrate the holiday. Which makes it all the more meaningful now.

"It is not just a day to sit at home and barbecue. Get involved in something that will recognize what the truthfulness of this holiday means," said Molet.

"Juneteenth is our history. If we don't know our history, we don't know where we're going," said Kay Walker.

The festival is returning bigger and better than last year. Organizers were able to get funding from the city through the Lodging and Auto Rental Tax also known as LART. That means more vendors, performers, and events to help educate the community on the history of the holiday.

"Black people were more hurt by it, but everyone was affected and that is why everyone should know about it. During that time frame, it was back in the day but now it is now," said Jennifer Smith, Organizer of the Southern Colorado Juneteeth Festival.

Smith hopes to keep the history alive with the festival.

"This is an awesome time to bring the younger and older generation together to learn that history, and move forward," said Molet.

For more information on the festival, visit this website.