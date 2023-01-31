Colorado Springs ice cream lovers say it's never too cold to enjoy a frozen treat

Do you enjoy ice cream during these brutally cold temperatures? If so, you're not the only one.

Local school districts cancelled classes today, and one snow day activity that a lot of kids enjoy, is getting ice cream. For many families in Colorado, it's also tradition on a snow day.

“Part of the Colorado experience, especially the Colorado Springs experience, is to come in and enjoy some ice cream when it's really cold outside,” said Brian Ortiz, the co-general manager at Josh & John’s. “People think that ice cream is a warm weather dessert. But you'd be surprised how many people come in, whether it's snowing, or whether there are freezing temperatures like we see today,” said Ortiz.

Despite temperatures in the single digits on Monday, many people also visited Josh & John’s Ice Cream in downtown Colorado Springs.

“Ice cream is delicious, no matter the temperature. If my hands get cold, that's okay. So I might as well be enjoying something like ice cream,” said Lauren Kachel, a local high school student, who spent part of her snow day getting ice cream.

Josh & John's also has what they call, their ‘icecreamometer’ cards. That means the colder it is, or whenever it's snowing, the more rewards you get for free ice cream. Many ice cream shops offer similar rewards, so check to see if your favorite shop does.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.