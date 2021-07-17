Colorado Springs hosts Youth PRIDE event

COLORADO SPRINGS — To help celebrate Colorado Springs PRIDE week, an event was held on Saturday for LGBTQ+ youth.

The event was aimed at kids and their parents. Event organizers say they wanted the space to serve as a safe place to congregate and come together without the worry of alcohol being onsite.

"it's important that we all have that safe space to express ourselves, be ourselves, get out in the community to be heard, be seen, and know that we are here," said organizer Joseph Shelton.

There were about a dozen booths at the event, as well as games, vendors, and food trucks.

Children as young as five years old attended. This was the first year of the event, and organizers said that they are pleased with the turnout and they anticipate continuing the event in the future.

