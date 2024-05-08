Colorado Springs homeowners work to recover after high wind damage

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fallen trees and some power outages are still affecting people in Colorado Springs after those high winds yesterday. Colorado Springs Utilities says its made significant progress restoring power to affected customers. Still, homeowners and the city are working to recover.

"I saw the ground of where the roots of the tree were was moving back and forth, and I was like this was not going to be good, this was not going to hold up," said Devon Carlock who lives in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood.

The sounds of wind shaking his house woke Carlock up Monday morning. He knew with gusts that fast, something was bound to fall over.

"I was in my kitchen and I could see the tree come down through the yard, across the fence, hit the neighbors house, make a big cloud of dust, and it was out of control," he told me while looking at the fallen pine tree in his backyard. "It is what it is!".

He was one of many in Colorado Springs who experienced power outages. Colorado Springs Utilities says the damage is in two main areas: Skyway Boulevard and Crystal Park.

"With the winds dying down, we've been able to deploy our bucket trucks, making our response very effective," said Jennifer Alecci with CSU.

She also said that crews have made significant progress at Skyway Elementary which has been closed due to power outages. They hope to have the school open by Monday morning.

While Carlock is confident the worst of the winds are behind him, he's worried about what could happen the next time they blow by his house.

"I have a tree in the other part of my backayard that we're concerned about, and the top of this tree flew off and hit the front of his house, and so I'm looking at the expense of taking care of all these and trying to clean up," he told me.

The City of Colorado Springs has a guide to let you know if a fall tree is your responsibility or the city's.

