Colorado Springs homeless battle living on the streets through heat wave

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jose Solis has been staying at a homeless shelter in Colorado Springs for nearly five months now. He moved to Colorado from Texas, so he is no stranger to heat.

When asked if the heatwave southern Colorado Springs is experiencing is even hot in his eyes, Solis responded, "It is if you're out there," pointing to the sidewalk and those living on it.

As temperatures near triple digits, the homeless in Colorado Springs flock to Springs Rescue Mission for services like shade, water, and air conditioning.

"The men and women that are staying here have a got a resource within reach that will save their life, actually... Cause a lot of them, it would be devastating staying out there," said Solis.

According to Travis Williams, the rescue mission's Chief Development Officer, the community typically thinks about the rescue mission during snowstorms in the colder months, but their services are needed year-round.

"Today it is very hot and for individuals who are experiencing homelessness, it can bring about things like dehydration, mental exhaustion, very easily."

In an effort to curb the dip Springs Rescue Mission notices during the summertime, Williams encourages anyone who can to become a Good Samaritan Sponsor.

"All that simply means is that you're going to be providing shelter and care for somebody every month, so that help you to manage through those winter months and the summer months."

