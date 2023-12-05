Colorado Springs hires new park rangers to patrol trails

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new program will allow park rangers to provide an increased presence on a trail near you!

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) has just announced the addition of Urban Trail Rangers to the department.

These Urban Trail Rangers will serve to provide an increased presence in the city's urban trail corridor. These rangers will be in charge of patrolling the trails to help maintain a welcoming environment.

In adding the Urban Trail Rangers program, the city is taking action on its ongoing commitment to public safety by providing safe recreation for its citizens.

“We are excited to welcome these new rangers to our team,” said Britt Haley, Director of PRCS. “Their expertise and dedication will help us ensure that our trails remain safe and enjoyable for everyone who uses them. We are committed to providing our community with access to quality recreational opportunities, and this program is an important part of that effort.”

The new ranger program was funded by City Council in 2023 with $446,000 from the city's general fund. This money will be used to fund four staff positions and buy two new vehicles.

For more about the new ranger program, visit the Colorado Springs Park Rangers website.

____

