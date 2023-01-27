Colorado Springs free events this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Are you and the family looking for a free and family-friendly event this weekend? News5 has you covered as we have compiled a small list of fun events happening this weekend around Colorado Springs.

1. Movie Rewind with the Pikes Peak Library District

The Pikes Peak Library District will be hosting a family-friendly movie rewind series. This month the movie selected is Kung Fu Panda and will be airing Saturday from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. The free event will be hosted at the Rockrimmon Meeting Room and does not require registration.

2. 2023 Winter Bird Festival

North Cheyenne Canon Park will be hosting its free-to-the-public 2023 Winter Bird festival. This Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. discover the birds that call North Cheyenne Canon home. The festival will be hosted at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center with many activities from crafts, and games, to bird walks.

3. Live at The Lodge - Manitou Strings

The Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort will be hosting another one of its Live at the Lodge concert events that are free to the public. The concerts are in the lodge lobby and experience the music with a cozy woodfire backdrop. Parking is located at the far north end of the property. The Manitou Strings is a root and Americana music band that blends new age music with a nice mix of rock 'n' roll 60s and 70s tunes.

4. The Annual Fruit Cake Toss

The City of Manitou Springs will be hosting its annual Fruitcake Toss event on Saturday. This unique event is free to the public, just watch out for the flying fruitcakes. The event will begin at Manitou Springs Memorial Park at 1 p.m. and go until 3 p.m. While viewing is free it does cost $1 to rent a fruitcake to toss. This community event has been running for 22 years and also includes a Fruitcake bake-off and fruitcake costume competition. Don't miss out on this Manitou Springs classic.

