Colorado Springs' first African American church honors MLK Jr. Day as fight for social justice continues

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the first Christian church for people of color in Colorado Springs, Payne Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) is more than a place of worship. It’s a powerful reminder of resilience, faith, and unshakable strength.

Payne Chapel AME was established 153 years ago, according to the church’s website.

“It is the oldest African American church in Colorado Springs,” said Church Historian Thomas Scott.

The story of Payne Chapel began in 1872 when four Carter brothers and their families moved to Colorado Springs from Philadelphia, the website says.

“With no Black churches in the area, they started hosting services in their home every Sunday until 1892,” said Jeff Zearfoss, the owner of The Carter Payne, the event center that was the original location of Payne Chapel.

“General Palmer, which is one of the founders of the city, reached out to the religious community and said, ‘If you’d like to build a church, come talk to me and let me know and I’ll give you the land,’” Zearfoss said. “So the Carter brothers approached him. He gives them the plot of land here at Weber and Costilla.”

The original church stood as a beacon for the Black community for decades.

Colorado Springs Church continues to carry on Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message

“If you were Black and inclined to go to church on a Sunday, this was your spot,” said Zearfocc.

In 1986, Payne Chapel moved to a larger location at 3625 Marion Drive to accommodate its growing congregation. Despite the location change, Payne Chapel’s members and music have consistently impacted the community.

“Music [plays] a very important role in Black churches,” member Sharon Tunson explained. “It tells our story. It talks about how, as Christians, we were yoked, enslaved, and then became free.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. also recognized the power of music to unify and inspire. During the Civil Rights Movement, songs became anthems of courage and hope in the fight against racial inequality. Members of Payne Chapel say King's activism has a lasting impact.

“I grew up when it still had ‘color’ on one side and ‘white’ on the other side of the water fountain,” said church member Regina Bryels. “There are times when we traveled, the white people would go to the big hotel, and we’d have to go to the colored section. I came through the struggle, and I appreciate and respect what he did.”

Members also acknowledge how far society has come but emphasize that the fight for equality is not over.

“What he set out to accomplish is still being accomplished today. It’s not complete,” Peggy Wright said. “That’s why you have the song ‘We Shall Overcome,’ because we’re still overcoming.”

Tunson echoed that sentiment.

“We are fighting for recognition of our history in this country," Tunson said. "We want to be included in the history of this country because we’re an important part of this country. We want to have hope and be able to move forward without any barriers. As he said, to be judged by the content of our character and not the color of our skin.”

Visit Payne Chapel AME’s website to learn more about Sunday service and other community events.





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.