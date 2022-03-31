Colorado Springs Firefighters respond to 2 fires at the Windtree Apartments overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department put out 2 fires, both at the Windtree Apartment complex and just hours apart, late Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived to the first fire around 10 P.M. Wednesday night, and the fire was kept to just a single apartment. No one was injured.

However, just hours later, firefighters were called back to the same apartment complex for another fire.

When firefighters arrived the second time, they saw fire on top of the roof. After arrival, they were able to bring the second fire back under control just after 1 A.M.

No injuries have been reported at this time,and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.