Colorado Springs firefighters rescue one person after crashing car into tree

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department said firefighters rescued a driver from their vehicle after they crashed into a tree early Saturday morning.

CSFD said the driver crashed near Rangewood Drive and Vickers Drive in northeast Colorado Springs just after midnight. They said crews were able to get the victim free from the crash scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

Colorado Springs Fire was not able to give information on the victim's current condition. News5 will continue to provide updates when available.

