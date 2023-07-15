Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs firefighters rescue one person after crashing car into tree

Colorado Springs Fire rescue driver
Colorado Springs Fire Department
The Colorado Springs Fire Department said firefighters rescued a driver from their vehicle after they crashed into a tree early Saturday morning.
Colorado Springs Fire rescue driver
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 07:41:49-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department said firefighters rescued a driver from their vehicle after they crashed into a tree early Saturday morning.

CSFD said the driver crashed near Rangewood Drive and Vickers Drive in northeast Colorado Springs just after midnight. They said crews were able to get the victim free from the crash scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

Colorado Springs Fire was not able to give information on the victim's current condition. News5 will continue to provide updates when available.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing