Colorado Springs firefighters rescue dog that jumped from 5 story building

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday evening firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department helped rescue a dog after it jumped from a five-story parking garage in downtown Colorado Springs.

It happened at the parking garage near 255 Sahwatch St. According to CSFD a 110 lbs Great Dane jumped off of the top of a five-story parking garage onto the roof of a two-story structure. T

Crews worked with animal control to successfully rescue the dog from the roof. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

News 5 still does not know how the dog ended up on top of the parking garage and if it has an owner.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter