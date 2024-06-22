Colorado Springs firefighters and volunteers helping battle New Mexico wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS — Firefighters from Colorado are on their way to help crews in New Mexico who have been battling two devastating deadly wildfires.

Together, the fires have burned an estimated 23,000 acres in southern New Mexico and nearby tribal lands. At least two people are dead, and more than 1,000 homes and buildings have been destroyed. Thousands were forced to leave their homes.

Two Colorado Springs firefighters left Friday morning to help in search and rescue efforts, and two volunteers from the Colorado Springs Chapter of the American Red Cross are on their way to help feed fire victims and first responders.

