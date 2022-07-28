Colorado Springs firefighter placed on administrative leave after being charged with theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Colorado Springs Firefighter has been placed on administrative leave without pay today after he was charged with theft on July 13.

Jared Whiteman, Firefighter 1st class, was charged with theft, stemming from claims he stole nearly $200,000 from people that hired his side business to do construction work.

Whiteman was hired by the Colorado Springs Fire Department on March 3, 2017.

This is an ongoing case and no other information was made available.

