Colorado Springs Fire extinguishes structure fire on Village Lane

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Thursday, September 12, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to 6307 Village Lane for a working structure fire.

CSFD says they extinguished the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.