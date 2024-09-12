Colorado Springs Fire extinguishes structure fire on Village Lane

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Thursday, September 12, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to 6307 Village Lane for a working structure fire.
CSFD says they extinguished the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
