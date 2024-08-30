Colorado Springs Fire gets FirTree Apartment fire under control Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Friday, Aug 30, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working structure fire at 3805 Radiant Drive. A second alarm was called for this fire.
Firefighters on the scene have reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment building.
As of 6:32 a.m., CSFD has knocked down the fire and are searching the building.
As of 6:38 a.m., CSFD has called a third alarm for this fire.
As of 7:37 a.m., CSFD tweeted that the fire was under control.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
