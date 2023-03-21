Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire responds to small storage fire Monday night

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small storage fire Monday evening March, 20th, 2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small storage fire Monday evening.

The fire was located in a storage container at 729 Costilla St.

The department was able to knock out the fire before it spread to other storage units.

No firefighters or civilians were injured because of the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.
