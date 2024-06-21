Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire responds to small fire at Retreat Patriot Park Apartments

Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 21, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently responding to a small fire at the Retreat Patriot Park Apartments near Space Center Dr and E Platte Ave.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
