Colorado Springs Fire responds to scrap pile fire Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a scrap pile fire at 229 E Polk St.

As of 5:35 p.m., CSFD reports that the fire is out.

No one was injured as a result of this fire.

___





CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog sets house on fire, CSFD issues safety reminder The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a reminder about fire safety, after a dog was caught turning a stove on, on camera that started a small fire. CSFD issues reminder about fire safety after a dog caused a small fire last week

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.