Colorado Springs Fire responds to scrap pile fire Thursday afternoon

Posted at 5:27 PM, Jul 04, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a scrap pile fire at 229 E Polk St.

As of 5:35 p.m., CSFD reports that the fire is out.

No one was injured as a result of this fire.
