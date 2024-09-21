Colorado Springs Fire responds to grass fire near Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire is responding to a grass fire near Star Ranch Road and Kincaid Ct.

Smoke is visible in the area.

A PIO on the scene has told News5 that due to the nature and location of the fire, the cause of this grass fire will be further investigated.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

