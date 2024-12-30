2-acre grass fire closes Galley Road Monday afternoon, more than a dozen firefighters respond

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire Thursday afternoon along Circle Drive.

The fire is located along an embankment near the Safeway along Galley Road and has fully shut down Galley Road at the intersection of North Circle Drive according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At this time no evacuations have been issued for residential areas located nearby.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, they are still working the fire, avoid the area, and expect a heavy first responder presence on site.

The fire department says that the fire was about 2 acres in size and was under control just before 1:00 p.m. A total of 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Colorado Springs Fire Department A cigarette was the cause of a 2-acre grass fire along Galley Road on Monday 12/30/24

Galley Road is expected to open up by 1:30 p.m. The cause of the fire was an improperly discarded cigarette.

With high winds and dry conditions fire danger is exceptionally high.

The worst of the wind will continue to impact the Pikes Peak Region and all of Southern Colorado for at least the next couple of hours. Wind gusts of 35-50 mph will be possible through at leats 3-4 pm, with the wind expected to lessen around or just after sunset tonight.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 5 pm, with a Red Flag Warning in place until at least 6 pm

