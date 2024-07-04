Colorado Springs Fire responds to apartment fire Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 12:46 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, Colorado Springs Fire responded to an apartment fire at 4710 Rusina Rd.

So far crews have reported that they have water on the fire and are working towards full extinguishment.

Rusina Road is currently closed in both directions.

As of 1:30 p.m., the fire is reported to be out. Fire damage is isolated to the corner top unit. The three units below have water damage.

No one has been injured as a result of this fire.

___





CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog sets house on fire, CSFD issues safety reminder The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a reminder about fire safety, after a dog was caught turning a stove on, on camera that started a small fire. CSFD issues reminder about fire safety after a dog caused a small fire last week

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.