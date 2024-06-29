Colorado Springs Fire responds to a car accident with trapped people Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 8:55 p.m. on Friday, June 28, Colorado Springs Fire responded to a car crash with trapped people at 3133 Dublin Blvd between Flintridge Dr and N Union Blvd.
Both directions of Dublin Blvd are currently closed.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
As of 9:02 p.m., all trapped parties have been removed and are being transported to a local hospital.
The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
