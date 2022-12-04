Colorado Springs Fire responding with Falcon Fire to a working structure fire

PEYTON, CO — Colorado Springs and Falcon Firefighters battled a structure fire Sunday afternoon on the west-side of Falcon.

It happened in the area of Golden Sage Dr. and East Woodmen.

Falcon FD has two water tenders, two brush trucks an an engine also working the incident. No reported injuries. This operation is defensive due to structural instability. pic.twitter.com/okPOEaBqDI — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 4, 2022

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, firefighters have to fight the fire from the outside because the structure is not stable. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

There's no information on what started the fire.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.