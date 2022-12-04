Colorado Springs Fire responding with Falcon Fire to a working structure fire

Watch Now
Posted at 4:49 PM, Dec 04, 2022
PEYTON, CO — Colorado Springs and Falcon Firefighters battled a structure fire Sunday afternoon on the west-side of Falcon.

It happened in the area of Golden Sage Dr. and East Woodmen.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, firefighters have to fight the fire from the outside because the structure is not stable. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

There's no information on what started the fire.

