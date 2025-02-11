Colorado Springs fire responds to structure fire Tuesday morning along Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — Despite the Tuesday morning flurries the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire.

According to the department, the fire is located at an address along North Nevada Avenue. The fire was first reported by CSFD around 7:00 a.m. and by 7:30 a.m. it was under control according to the department.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire, there were no injuries to report according to the department. Expect heavy emergency personnel in the area, Northbound Nevada is blocked at Harrison between Jackson and Fillmore.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingstructurefire on the 3100 N Nevada Ave.



PIO responding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 11, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

___





Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday The announcement came from Local 7 President Kim Kordova on Thursday during a news conference, according to Scripps News Denver. Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.