Colorado Springs Fire rescue injured hiker at Seven Bridges Trail

Posted at 3:58 PM, May 25, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, Colorado Springs Fire (CSFD) responded to the Seven Bridges Trail to assist an injured hiker.

El Paso County Search and Rescue are working with CSFD to get the hiker to a local hospital to be evaluated.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

